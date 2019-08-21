Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.2%. Within that group, Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) and Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 19.3% and 9.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs , one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 20.41% year-to-date. Target Corp, meanwhile, is up 57.28% year-to-date, and Lowe's Companies Inc is up 18.01% year-to-date. Combined, TGT and LOW make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) and Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLK ), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 29.62% on a year-to-date basis. Fortinet Inc, meanwhile, is up 16.73% year-to-date, and Arista Networks Inc is up 7.22% year-to-date. Combined, FTNT and ANET make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.2% Technology & Communications +1.1% Industrial +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Healthcare +0.7% Materials +0.7% Energy +0.6% Utilities +0.4% Financial +0.4%

