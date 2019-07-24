Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.9%. Within the sector, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) and Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.7% and 3.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs , one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 23.96% year-to-date. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, meanwhile, is up 79.36% year-to-date, and Netflix Inc is up 18.69% year-to-date. Combined, CMG and NFLX make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.1% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLK ), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 33.78% on a year-to-date basis. Texas Instruments Inc., meanwhile, is up 37.69% year-to-date, and Microchip Technology Inc is up 39.67% year-to-date. Combined, TXN and MCHP make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Services +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.8% Energy +0.6% Industrial +0.5% Healthcare +0.4% Materials +0.4% Financial +0.3% Consumer Products +0.1% Utilities -0.3%

