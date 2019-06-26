In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Ensco Rowan ( ESV ), up about 13.1% and shares of Nabors Industries ( NBR ) up about 8.9% on the day.
Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NAK
), trading up by about 26.8% and AK Steel Holding Corporation ( AKS
), trading higher by about 5.5% on Wednesday.
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks