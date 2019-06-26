Quantcast

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Ensco Rowan ( ESV ), up about 13.1% and shares of Nabors Industries ( NBR ) up about 8.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NAK ), trading up by about 26.8% and AK Steel Holding Corporation ( AKS ), trading higher by about 5.5% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil &amp; Gas Exploration &amp; Production, Non-Precious Metals &amp; Non-Metallic Mining Stocks VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ESV , NBR , NAK , AKS


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar