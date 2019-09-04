Quantcast

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Covia Holdings, up about 8.7% and shares of Northern Dynasty Mineral up about 7.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by Comstock Resources, trading up by about 14.8% and Antero Resources), trading higher by about 11% on Wednesday.

