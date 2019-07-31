Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.1%. Within the sector, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and Baker Hughes, A GE Company (Symbol: BHGE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.4% and 5.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 12.00% year-to-date. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is up 64.17% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes, A GE Company is up 21.58% year-to-date. Combined, HES and BHGE make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.1% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLU ), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 15.00% on a year-to-date basis. Edison International, meanwhile, is up 33.51% year-to-date, and Southern Company is up 31.24% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and SO make up approximately 10.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.1% Utilities +0.3% Industrial +0.1% Financial -0.0% Technology & Communications -0.2% Materials -0.2% Services -0.3% Healthcare -0.3% Consumer Products -0.6%

