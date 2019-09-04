Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.0%. Within that group, Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.6% and 4.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 3.31% year-to-date. Concho Resources Inc, meanwhile, is down 28.95% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd, is down 3.95% year-to-date. Combined, CXO and SLB make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.5%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) and Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.4% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLK ), which is up 1.5% in midday trading, and up 29.48% on a year-to-date basis. IPG Photonics Corp, meanwhile, is up 10.09% year-to-date, and Activision Blizzard, Inc. is up 15.46% year-to-date. IPGP makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.0% Technology & Communications +1.5% Consumer Products +1.3% Services +1.2% Materials +1.2% Industrial +1.0% Financial +0.6% Healthcare -0.0% Utilities -0.1%

