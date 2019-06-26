Quantcast

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

By BNK Invest,

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 2.6%. Within the sector, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.6% and 5.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 12.97% year-to-date. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is up 63.37% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips is up 1.89% year-to-date. Combined, HES and COP make up approximately 7.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.3%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) and Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 13.4% and 7.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLK ), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and up 26.66% on a year-to-date basis. Micron Technology Inc., meanwhile, is up 16.83% year-to-date, and Western Digital Corp is up 21.08% year-to-date. Combined, MU and WDC make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.6%
Technology & Communications +1.3%
Industrial +0.2%
Services 0.0%
Materials -0.0%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Financial -0.5%
Healthcare -0.8%
Utilities -1.7%

