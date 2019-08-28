Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, up 2.8%. Within the sector, Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 11.5% and 5.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 1.02% year-to-date. Cimarex Energy Co, meanwhile, is down 31.01% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 5.65% year-to-date. Combined, XEC and FANG make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 1.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) and Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.1% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF ( IYK ), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 16.43% on a year-to-date basis. Coty, Inc., meanwhile, is up 44.74% year-to-date, and Philip Morris International Inc is up 15.95% year-to-date. Combined, COTY and PM make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.8% Consumer Products +1.3% Services +1.2% Materials +1.2% Industrial +0.8% Healthcare +0.6% Financial +0.6% Technology & Communications -0.0% Utilities -0.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »