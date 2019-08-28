Quantcast

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, up 2.8%. Within the sector, Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 11.5% and 5.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 1.02% year-to-date. Cimarex Energy Co, meanwhile, is down 31.01% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 5.65% year-to-date. Combined, XEC and FANG make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 1.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) and Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.1% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF ( IYK ), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 16.43% on a year-to-date basis. Coty, Inc., meanwhile, is up 44.74% year-to-date, and Philip Morris International Inc is up 15.95% year-to-date. Combined, COTY and PM make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.8%
Consumer Products +1.3%
Services +1.2%
Materials +1.2%
Industrial +0.8%
Healthcare +0.6%
Financial +0.6%
Technology & Communications -0.0%
Utilities -0.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: IYK , XEC , FANG , XLE , COTY


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar