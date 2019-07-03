Wednesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Consumer Products sector, up 1.4%. Within that group, Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) and Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.4% and 6.3%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 18.05% year-to-date. Jefferies Group Inc., meanwhile, is up 20.79% year-to-date, and Kellogg Co is up 1.37% year-to-date. Combined, JEF and K make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Financial stocks, Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) and American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF ), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 18.99% on a year-to-date basis. Realty Income Corp, meanwhile, is up 14.59% year-to-date, and American Tower Corp is up 34.01% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +1.4% Financial +1.1% Utilities +1.0% Healthcare +0.9% Services +0.8% Materials +0.8% Industrial +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.6% Energy +0.5%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »