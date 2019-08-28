Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Within the sector, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 18.96% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is up 29.45% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc is up 22.60% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and AEP make up approximately 8.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) and Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.9% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLK ), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 26.70% on a year-to-date basis. Autodesk Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.74% year-to-date, and Fortinet Inc is up 10.54% year-to-date. Combined, ADSK and FTNT make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.8% Consumer Products +1.3% Services +1.2% Materials +1.2% Industrial +0.8% Healthcare +0.6% Financial +0.6% Technology & Communications -0.0% Utilities -0.2%

