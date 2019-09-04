Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.0% and 0.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 21.95% year-to-date. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 21.00% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc. is up 42.92% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and AWK make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Healthcare stocks, Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.7% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV ), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 4.66% on a year-to-date basis. Incyte Corporation, meanwhile, is up 21.21% year-to-date, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 5.98% year-to-date. Combined, INCY and VRTX make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.0% Technology & Communications +1.5% Consumer Products +1.3% Services +1.2% Materials +1.2% Industrial +1.0% Financial +0.6% Healthcare -0.0% Utilities -0.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »