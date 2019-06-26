Quantcast

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.6% on the day, and up 14.47% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 14.47% year-to-date, and Atmos Energy Corp. is up 14.11% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and ATO make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY) and Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV ), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 7.21% on a year-to-date basis. Lilly (Eli) & Co, meanwhile, is down 2.68% year-to-date, and Align Technology Inc is up 28.42% year-to-date. Combined, LLY and ALGN make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.6%
Technology & Communications +1.3%
Industrial +0.2%
Services 0.0%
Materials -0.0%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Financial -0.5%
Healthcare -0.8%
Utilities -1.7%

