Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 18.64% year-to-date. Duke Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 8.45% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc is up 1.59% year-to-date. Combined, DUK and CNP make up approximately 9.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Financial stocks, AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) and Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.8% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF ), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 12.82% on a year-to-date basis. AFLAC Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.16% year-to-date, and Cboe Global Markets Inc is up 20.77% year-to-date. Combined, AFL and CBOE make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.2% Technology & Communications +1.1% Industrial +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Healthcare +0.7% Materials +0.7% Energy +0.6% Utilities +0.4% Financial +0.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »