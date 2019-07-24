Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 14.53% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 2.43% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 9.02% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and PNW make up approximately 6.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) and Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF ( IYK ), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 18.57% on a year-to-date basis. Harley-Davidson Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.39% year-to-date, and Campbell Soup Co is up 25.93% year-to-date. Combined, HOG and CPB make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Services +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.8% Energy +0.6% Industrial +0.5% Healthcare +0.4% Materials +0.4% Financial +0.3% Consumer Products +0.1% Utilities -0.3%

