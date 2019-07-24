Quantcast

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 14.53% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 2.43% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 9.02% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and PNW make up approximately 6.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) and Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF ( IYK ), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 18.57% on a year-to-date basis. Harley-Davidson Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.39% year-to-date, and Campbell Soup Co is up 25.93% year-to-date. Combined, HOG and CPB make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.9%
Technology & Communications +0.8%
Energy +0.6%
Industrial +0.5%
Healthcare +0.4%
Materials +0.4%
Financial +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Utilities -0.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: IYK , EXC , PNW , XLU , HOG


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar