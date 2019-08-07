Wednesday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, television & radio shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Entercom Communications Corp ( ETM ), off about 43% and shares of Entravision Communications Corporation ( EVC ) down about 13.2% on the day.
Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led down by Oasis Petroleum ( OAS
), trading lower by about 35.2% and Oasis Midstream Partners ( OMP
), trading lower by about 15.7%.
