In trading on Wednesday, television & radio shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Msg Networks ( MSGN ), down about 13.6% and shares of Tegna ( TGNA ) off about 4.8% on the day.
Also lagging the market Wednesday are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by American Resources Corporation ( AREC
), trading lower by about 36.5% and Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NAK
), trading lower by about 4.5%.
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks