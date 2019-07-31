In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Golden Star Resources ( GSS ), off about 20% and shares of Kirkland Lake Gold ( KL ) off about 5.6% on the day.
Also lagging the market Wednesday are education & training services shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Grand Canyon Education ( LOPE
), trading lower by about 13% and Career Education Corporation ( CECO
), trading lower by about 3.7%.
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Education & Training Services