Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Education & Training Services

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Golden Star Resources ( GSS ), off about 20% and shares of Kirkland Lake Gold ( KL ) off about 5.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are education & training services shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Grand Canyon Education ( LOPE ), trading lower by about 13% and Career Education Corporation ( CECO ), trading lower by about 3.7%.

