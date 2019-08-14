In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of California Resources Corporation ( CRC ), down about 12.4% and shares of Pacific Drilling ( PACD ) down about 11.9% on the day.
Also lagging the market Wednesday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 4.8% as a group, led down by RTW Retailwinds ( RTW
), trading lower by about 10.3% and Genesco ( GCO
), trading lower by about 7.9%.
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Apparel Stores