In trading on Wednesday, non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, off about 8.4% and shares of Covia Holdings off about 6.5% on the day.
Also lagging the market Wednesday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by Systemax, trading lower by about 2.4% and Gamestop, trading lower by about 1.3%.
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining, Music & Electronics Stores