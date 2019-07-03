Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, higher by 0.5%. Within the sector, HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 11.75% year-to-date. HollyFrontier Corp, meanwhile, is down 10.00% year-to-date, and Apache Corp is up 5.83% year-to-date. Combined, HFC and APA make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) and Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.5% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLK ), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 30.06% on a year-to-date basis. Electronic Arts, Inc., meanwhile, is up 24.33% year-to-date, and Broadcom Inc is up 14.12% year-to-date. AVGO makes up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +1.4% Financial +1.1% Utilities +1.0% Healthcare +0.9% Services +0.8% Materials +0.8% Industrial +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.6% Energy +0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »