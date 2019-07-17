Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 11.03% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 15.84% year-to-date, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. is up 1.16% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and COG make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) and Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.8% and 8.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLI ), which is down 1.8% in midday trading, and up 21.02% on a year-to-date basis. CSX Corp, meanwhile, is up 16.30% year-to-date, and Textron Inc is up 7.62% year-to-date. Combined, CSX and TXT make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.6% Healthcare -0.0% Technology & Communications -0.1% Materials -0.6% Consumer Products -0.7% Financial -0.8% Services -0.9% Industrial -1.2% Energy -1.3%

