Wednesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services

By BNK Invest,

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Molson Coors Brewing Co. (Symbol: TAP) and Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.3% and 3.7%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 18.90% year-to-date. Molson Coors Brewing Co., meanwhile, is down 4.63% year-to-date, and Under Armour Inc is up 31.27% year-to-date. Combined, TAP and UAA make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Services stocks, Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) and Dish Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.2% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF ( IYC ), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 23.05% on a year-to-date basis. Wynn Resorts Ltd, meanwhile, is up 34.51% year-to-date, and Dish Network Corp is up 35.72% year-to-date. Combined, WYNN and DISH make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.1%
Utilities +0.3%
Industrial +0.1%
Financial -0.0%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Materials -0.2%
Services -0.3%
Healthcare -0.3%
Consumer Products -0.6%

