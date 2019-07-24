InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new feature for moving data. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Source: Shutterstock

Data Migration : A new feature will make it easier for users to upgrade to the newest iPhone , reports BGR . With the launch of iOS 12.4, AAPL introduced a data migration feature. This lets users transfer information from one iPhone to another without having to connect to iCloud. Instead, users can now use a data cable or local Wi-Fi for the transfer. Users will see this option show up when they are going through the setup process for the new smartphone.

DOJ Review : The Department of Justice has announced that it is going to be reviewing several large tech companies , AppleInsider notes. The reason behind this is the agency checking for antitrust issues. This will have it looking into concerns from customers and businesses about "search, social media, and some retail services online." Apple is one of the company's in the crosshairs of the DOJ review.

LoveFrom Jony : A new trademark for "LoveFrom Jony" has been filed in connection to Jony Ive , reports 9to5mac . Ive is a former designer for Apple that has left to create his own design studio. While this means he is moving away from AAPL, the two will still have a close relationship. This includes the tech company being one of the first customers of the new design studio.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. Compare Brokers

The post Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone Gets New Data Migration Feature appeared first on InvestorPlace .