Wednesday Apple Rumors: FaceTime Attention Correction Coming in iOS 13

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new feature coming in iOS 13. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

FaceTime Attention Correction : A new feature called FaceTime Attention Correction is coming to iOS 13 , reports AppleInsider . This new feature has the smartphone correcting a person's eyes so that it appears they are looking at the camera. Typically, a person looks at the image of the other person when using FaceTime. This feature allows them to still do that, but makes it appear that they are looking at the camera.

HomPod Hey Siri : HomePod owners are complaining about Apple's new ad for AirPods , 9to5Mac notes. This is due to the new ad showing off the Hey Siri support on the AirPods. This has the commercial activating the viewers HomePod without their permission. It's a minor annoyance really, but that won't stop people from complaining about it.

iOS 13 Data Transfer : A new feature for iOS 13 may allow users to transfer data in a different way , reports MacRumors . This new feature would allow users to directly connect their smartphones to transfer data between them. It's still unknown what all uses this feature may have. However, setting up a new iPhone with an older one may be among them. One thing worth noting is that Apple doesn't sell a Lightning to Lightning connector, but may when iOS 13 comes out.

