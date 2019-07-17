Quantcast

Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple Wants Suppliers to Prepare 2020 iPhone Cameras

By William White,

Leading the Apple  (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of 2020 iPhone cameras. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone Camera : Apple is looking to get ready for the 2020 iPhone early , reports MacRumors . The tech company is telling suppliers that it wants Time-of-Flight cameras ready for next year's iPhone. This would allow the iPhone to have better AR capabilities. This is something the company is wanting to focus more on in the future. The 3D sensing camera would be on the rear of the 2020 iPhone.

iOS 13 Beta : The newest version of the iOS 13 beta is available to download , 9to5mac notes. This has the fourth version of the iOS 13 beta being available to developers. This is a major update that will bring many new features to the iPhone when it drops. A public version of the beta isn't out yet, but will likely release in the next couple of days. There are also new betas for iPadOS 13, watchOS 6 and tvOS 13 out today.

AirPods Vietnam : Apple is wanting to move AirPods production to Vietnam , reports AppleInsider . The company is reportedly starting test runs for creating the wireless earbuds in the country. This comes as AAPL is shifting its production outside of China. The company is hoping to avoid the growing trade war between the U.S. and China that would hit its products with heavy tariffs.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

