Quantcast

Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple May Have a Folding iPad or iPhone in 2020

By William White,

Shutterstock photo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Leading the Apple  (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a folding iPhone or iPad. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple May Have a Folding iPad or iPhone in 2020 Source: Shutterstock

Folding iPad : A new report claims that Apple may have a folding device ready as soon as next year , reports CNBC . This report from UBS claims that it's possible a folding iPhone or iPad could come out in 2020. However, the firm says that 2021 is much more likely. It also says that it is more likely that AAPL will release a folding iPad before it releases a folding iPhone.

Card Interest : It looks like the Apple Card may already be a hit with customers , AppleInsider notes. A survey looking to determine interest in the payment card has found that interest in it is incredibly high. This may transfer over to a high adoption rate for the Card, which would be good news for AAPL. The organization behind the survey is J.D. Power. Results from the survey saw 38% of people aware of the card and 35% very likely to sign up for one.

iOS 13 Beta : There's a new iOS 13 beta available for download , reports BGR . This includes a new iPadOS 13 beta as well. Both of these betas are only available for developers. Public versions of the betas will likely come out in the next couple of days. These new betas also launch just one week after the release of the fifth version. This is likely due to various bugs present in the previous iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 betas.

Subscribe to Apple Rumors EmailSubscribe to Apple RumorsAs of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.Compare Brokers

The post Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple May Have a Folding iPad or iPhone in 2020 appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing
Referenced Symbols: AAPL


More from InvestorPlace Media

Subscribe





InvestorPlace Media
Contributor:

InvestorPlace Media

Investing, Financial News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar