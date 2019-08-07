Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple May Have a Folding iPad or iPhone in 2020

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a folding iPhone or iPad. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Folding iPad : A new report claims that Apple may have a folding device ready as soon as next year , reports CNBC . This report from UBS claims that it's possible a folding iPhone or iPad could come out in 2020. However, the firm says that 2021 is much more likely. It also says that it is more likely that AAPL will release a folding iPad before it releases a folding iPhone.

Card Interest : It looks like the Apple Card may already be a hit with customers , AppleInsider notes. A survey looking to determine interest in the payment card has found that interest in it is incredibly high. This may transfer over to a high adoption rate for the Card, which would be good news for AAPL. The organization behind the survey is J.D. Power. Results from the survey saw 38% of people aware of the card and 35% very likely to sign up for one.

iOS 13 Beta : There's a new iOS 13 beta available for download , reports BGR . This includes a new iPadOS 13 beta as well. Both of these betas are only available for developers. Public versions of the betas will likely come out in the next couple of days. These new betas also launch just one week after the release of the fifth version. This is likely due to various bugs present in the previous iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 betas.

