Wednesday Apple Rumors: Another Rumor Claims an iPhone Pro is Coming

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the iPhone Pro. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone Pro : There's another rumor that claims Apple is going to release an iPhone Pro this year , reports 9to5Mac . This rumor comes from a maker of iPhone cases. According to then, the company is going to put out three smartphones. These will be the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The casemaker claims the iPhone 11 is the successor to the iPhone XR. It also pins the iPhone 11 Pro as the next iPhone XS and the iPhone 11 Pro Max as the new take on the iPhone XS Max.

iPhone Design : A recent rumor claims that the design for the iPhone 11 is changing slightly , MacRumors notes. This rumor claims that the company won't include the "iPhone" name on the rear of the devices. The source of this rumor is a person that claims to work for Apple supplier Foxconn . That would make for a sleeker looking smartphone and it's possible the iPhone is iconic enough now that it doesn't need the branding. Plus, that text often gets covered by a case anyway.

MacBook Pro : The FAA is no longer allowing certain MacBook Pro devices on flights , reports AppleInsider . The MacBook Pro laptops that are affected by the ban are those that are part of the battery recall. This is due to the laptops posing a fire risk. This covers 2015 15-inch MacBook Pro computers sold from September 2015 to February 2017.

