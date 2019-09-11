As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy - they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Meredith, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO Thomas H. Harty bought 12,000 shares of MDP, at a cost of $35.02 each, for a total investment of $420,240. So far Harty is in the green, up about 9.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $38.17. Meredith is trading up about 7.4% on the day Wednesday.

And also on Monday, Director L. William Krause bought $252,248 worth of CommScope Holding, buying 21,250 shares at a cost of $11.87 each. CommScope Holding is trading up about 3.2% on the day Wednesday. So far Krause is in the green, up about 9.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.97.

VIDEO: Wednesday 9/11 Insider Buying Report: MDP, COMM