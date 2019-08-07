Quantcast

Wednesday 8/7 Insider Buying Report: VTVT, DOW

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy - they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At vTv Therapeutics ( VTVT ), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,212,121 shares of VTVT, at a cost of $1.65 each, for a total investment of $2M. Bargain hunters are able to bag VTVT even cheaper than Perelman did, with the stock trading as low as $1.27 at last check today which is 23.0% under Perelman's purchase price. vTv Therapeutics is trading off about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Perelman purchased VTVT at 12 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $24M at an average of $1.56 per share.

And on Friday, Director Jeff M. Fettig purchased $1.38M worth of Dow ( DOW ), purchasing 30,000 shares at a cost of $46.00 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Fettig in the past year. Dow is trading up about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can buy DOW even cheaper than Fettig did, with the stock trading as low as $43.91 in trading on Wednesday - that's 4.5% under Fettig's purchase price.

Wednesday 8/7 Insider Buying Report: VTVT, DOWVIDEO: Wednesday 8/7 Insider Buying Report: VTVT, DOW



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: VTVT , DOW


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar