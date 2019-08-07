Wednesday 8/7 Insider Buying Report: VTVT, DOW

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy - they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
At vTv Therapeutics ( VTVT
), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,212,121 shares of VTVT, at a cost of $1.65 each, for a total investment of $2M. Bargain hunters are able to bag VTVT even cheaper than Perelman did, with the stock trading as low as $1.27 at last check today which is 23.0% under Perelman's purchase price. vTv Therapeutics is trading off about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Perelman purchased VTVT at 12 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $24M at an average of $1.56 per share.
And on Friday, Director Jeff M. Fettig purchased $1.38M worth of Dow ( DOW
), purchasing 30,000 shares at a cost of $46.00 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Fettig in the past year. Dow is trading up about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can buy DOW even cheaper than Fettig did, with the stock trading as low as $43.91 in trading on Wednesday - that's 4.5% under Fettig's purchase price.
