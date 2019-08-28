Quantcast

Wednesday 8/28 Insider Buying Report: FOSL

By BNK Invest,

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Friday, Fossil Group's Executive Vice President, Gregory A. McKelvey, made a $2.01M buy of FOSL, purchasing 200,000 shares at a cost of $10.07 a piece. McKelvey was up about 20.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FOSL trading as high as $12.10 in trading on Wednesday. Fossil Group is trading down about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by McKelvey in the past twelve months.

