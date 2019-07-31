Quantcast

Wednesday 7/31 Insider Buying Report: RMM, NSC

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy - they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund ( RMM )'s President, Patrick W. Galley, made a $200,000 purchase of RMM, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $20.00 a piece. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday.

And on Monday, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corp ( NSC ), purchasing 525 shares at a cost of $191.52 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Scanlon in the past twelve months. Norfolk Southern Corp is trading off about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. Scanlon was up about 0.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with NSC trading as high as $192.81 at last check today.

Wednesday 7/31 Insider Buying Report: RMM, NSC VIDEO: Wednesday 7/31 Insider Buying Report: RMM, NSC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: RMM , NSC


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar