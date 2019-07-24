As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy - they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Friday, AVROBIO ( AVRO
)'s Director, Bruce Booth, made a $15.00M purchase of AVRO, buying 810,811 shares at a cost of $18.50 each. Booth was up about 25.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AVRO trading as high as $23.16 in trading on Wednesday. AVROBIO is trading up about 1% on the day Wednesday.
And on Monday, Director Donald C. Roof purchased $591,362 worth of United Rentals ( URI
), purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $118.27 a piece. United Rentals is trading up about 1.7% on the day Wednesday. Roof was up about 5.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with URI trading as high as $124.23 in trading on Wednesday.
VIDEO: Wednesday 7/24 Insider Buying Report: AVRO, URI