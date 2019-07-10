Quantcast

Wednesday 7/10 Insider Buying Report: THO, CLDB

By BNK Invest,

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Thor Industries, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 3,545 shares of THO, at a cost of $57.23 each, for a total investment of $202,880. Thor Industries is trading up about 0.6% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Ziemer made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $408,700 shares for a cost of $81.74 each.

And on Friday, Director Timothy K. Woofter bought $1,500 worth of Cortland Bancorp, buying 63 shares at a cost of $23.89 each. Before this latest buy, Woofter purchased CLDB at 8 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $13,454 at an average of $22.44 per share. Cortland Bancorp is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday. Investors can snag CLDB even cheaper than Woofter did, with the stock changing hands as low as $23.05 in trading on Wednesday which is 3.5% below Woofter's purchase price.

