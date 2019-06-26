Quantcast

Wednesday 6/26 Insider Buying Report: AKRO, VTVT

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Akero Therapeutics ( AKRO ), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Kevin Bitterman purchased 270,000 shares of AKRO, for a cost of $16.00 each, for a total investment of $4.32M. Bitterman was up about 15.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AKRO trading as high as $18.55 at last check today. Akero Therapeutics is trading down about 0.4% on the day Wednesday.

And at vTv Therapeutics ( VTVT ), there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Ronald O. Perelman who purchased 1,212,121 shares at a cost of $1.65 each, for a trade totaling $2M. Before this latest buy, Perelman bought VTVT on 11 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $22.5M at an average of $1.66 per share. vTv Therapeutics is trading up about 2.6% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to bag VTVT at a price even lower than Perelman did, with shares trading as low as $1.38 at last check today - that's 16.4% under Perelman's purchase price.

Wednesday 6/26 Insider Buying Report: AKRO, VTVT VIDEO: Wednesday 6/26 Insider Buying Report: AKRO, VTVT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: AKRO , VTVT


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar