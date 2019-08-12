WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

WEC Energy Group, Inc. ( WEC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.59 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WEC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $89.87, the dividend yield is 2.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WEC was $89.87, representing a -0.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.17 and a 38.35% increase over the 52 week low of $64.96.

WEC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation ( DUK ) and Exelon Corporation ( EXC ). WEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.46. Zacks Investment Research reports WEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.39%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WEC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WEC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WEC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF ( PUI )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF ( RYU )

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( CDC )

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( CDL )

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF ( JKI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYU with an increase of 5.32% over the last 100 days. PUI has the highest percent weighting of WEC at 4.19%.