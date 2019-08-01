Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Webster Financial Corporation ( WBS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WBS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 21.21% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $51, the dividend yield is 3.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WBS was $51, representing a -25.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.62 and a 16.04% increase over the 52 week low of $43.95.

WBS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). WBS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.22. Zacks Investment Research reports WBS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.86%, compared to an industry average of 7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WBS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WBS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WBS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF ( KBWR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an increase of 2.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WBS at 2.1%.