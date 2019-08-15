Web performance platform Cloudflare files for a $100 million IPO

Cloudflare, which provides a cloud platform for website security and web content optimization, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.
The San Francisco, CA-based company was founded in 2009 and booked $235 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol NET. Cloudflare filed confidentially on May 24, 2019. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Wells Fargo Securities and RBC Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
