Weaker dollar, possible producer action buoy oil prices after 4% slump

* Brent, WTI rebound more than $1/bbl

* Weaker U.S. dollar, talk of more producer action lendsupport

* U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly rose last week -EIA

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil futures jumped more than $1a barrel on Thursday amid a weaker dollar, recovering groundafter concerns that a global economic slowdown would hurt crudedemand sparked losses of over 4% in the previous session.

Brent crude LCOc1 had rebounded to $57.52 a barrel, up$1.29, or 2.29%, from its last close by 0032 GMT, while U.S.crude futures CLc1 jumped $1.30, or 2.54%, to $52.39 a barrel.

Both contracts hit their lowest levels since January onWednesday after a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories addedto worries that the brewing Sino-U.S. trade war could furtherdampen demand-growth this year. EIA/Surn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2530PK

"The U.S. dollar is losing some steam and easing some of thepressure on oil prices," said Alfonso Esparza, a Toronto-basedsenior market analyst at Oanda.

Talk of more action to prop up oil markets from Saudi Arabiaand other producers in the Organization of the PetroleumExporting Countries (OPEC) also supported crude prices.

Bloomberg in a report on Wednesday cited a Saudi officialsaying that the world's top exporter is in talks with otherproducers to take action to halt the oil price slide.

"Trade war rhetoric will continue to guide markets, but thecomments from Saudi Arabia could lead to unprecedented action tostabilise prices," Esparza said.

"It is hard to imagine what that would look like given howhard it was to get the OPEC+ to agree to the production limitagreement, but given the potential free fall from crude if thetrade war continues, no option is off the table." (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford) ((Florence.Tan@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3497; ReutersMessaging: florence.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))