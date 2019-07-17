Quantcast

Weaker as U.S. data lessens chance of aggressive Fed easing

By Reuters

Reuters


By Rashmi Ashok

July 17 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies weakened against a firmer dollar on Wednesday, as robust U.S. retail sales trimmed chances of aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve.

U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in June, data showed on Tuesday, tempering expectations of a 50 basis point cut in July that markets had earlier expected.

"A July rate cut of 25 basis points is fully priced in, but improving fundamentals could give some breathing room to the Fed despite the wishes of the White House," he said.

The Philippine peso was the biggest decliner, off 0.4% against the greenback.

Rising crude prices stepped up pressure on the currencies of major net oil importers, with the Indian rupee and the Indonesian rupiah both weakening.

The rupiah fell for a second session, ahead of a central bank meeting due on Thursday.

Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo has been hinting at a possible rate cut recently, saying "there is room to lower the rate" after a positive year for the rupiah.

With Fed Chairman Jerome Powell all but cementing a rate cut in July and Indonesian President Joko Widodo stepping up pressure on the government to spur growth, a majority of analysts polled by Reuters expected a rate cut on Thursday.

E*TRADE UNCERTAINTY HURTS WON

The trade-sensitive Korean won slid 0.2%, after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States "still has a long way to go" to conclude a trade deal with China and threatened additional tariffs if needed.

A possible rate cut by the Bank of Korea at its policy review on Thursday also weighed on the currency, which is the region's worst performer this year with a decline of 5.5%.

"The trade spat with Japan exacerbating sluggish trade conditions, diminishing fiscal space and deteriorating domestic demand may tip the BOK into a rate cut sooner rather than later; and perhaps as soon as this week," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note.

South Korea's exports have been hit by the Sino-U.S. trade war and investors are also bracing for the impact of Japan's export curbs to Korea. Furthermore, domestic demand has moderated, adding to the central bank's worries.

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0459 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.190

108.22

+0.03

Sing dlr

1.360

1.3582

-0.15

Taiwan dlr

31.060

31.042

-0.06

Korean won

1180.000

1177.6

-0.20

Baht

30.900

30.89

-0.03

Peso

51.080

50.89

-0.37

Rupiah

13960.000

13930

-0.21

Rupee

68.805

68.71

-0.14

Ringgit

4.114

4.11

-0.10

Yuan

6.883

6.8760

-0.10

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.190

109.56

+1.27

Sing dlr

1.360

1.3627

+0.18

Taiwan dlr

31.060

30.733

-1.05

Korean won

1180.000

1115.70

-5.45

Baht

30.900

32.55

+5.34

Peso

51.080

52.47

+2.72

Rupiah

13960.000

14375

+2.97

Rupee

68.805

69.77

+1.40

Ringgit

4.114

4.1300

+0.39

Yuan

6.883

6.8730

-0.14





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar