WDR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (Symbol: WDR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.45, changing hands as high as $17.46 per share. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WDR's low point in its 52 week range is $15.09 per share, with $21.63 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $17.40.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »