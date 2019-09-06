WD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.64, changing hands as low as $50.75 per share. Walker & Dunlop Inc shares are currently trading down about 11.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WD's low point in its 52 week range is $37.96 per share, with $59.39 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $51.02.
