WD-40 Company (WDFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019

WD-40 Company ( WDFC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.61 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WDFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WDFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $176.48, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WDFC was $176.48, representing a -5.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $187.50 and a 18.14% increase over the 52 week low of $149.38.

WDFC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc ( LIN ) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ). WDFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.93. Zacks Investment Research reports WDFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.59%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WDFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WDFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WDFC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF ( PSCC )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II ( XSHQ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHQ with an decrease of -3.28% over the last 100 days. PSCC has the highest percent weighting of WDFC at 9.25%.