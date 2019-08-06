WBK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Westpac Banking Corp (Symbol: WBK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.88, changing hands as low as $18.87 per share. Westpac Banking Corp shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WBK's low point in its 52 week range is $16.41 per share, with $22.16 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $18.90.
