Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (WSTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. ( WSTG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WSTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that WSTG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.27, the dividend yield is 5.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSTG was $13.27, representing a -3.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.70 and a 38.22% increase over the 52 week low of $9.60.

WSTG is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Synnex Corporation ( SNX ) and Tech Data Corporation ( TECD ). WSTG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WSTG Dividend History page.