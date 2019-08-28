Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. ( WTS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.52% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $89.3, the dividend yield is 1.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WTS was $89.3, representing a -5.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $94.93 and a 45.99% increase over the 52 week low of $61.17.

WTS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Baker Hughes, a GE company ( BHGE ) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ). WTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.74. Zacks Investment Research reports WTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.56%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WTS Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to WTS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WTS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF ( PSCI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an decrease of -3.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WTS at 1.96%.