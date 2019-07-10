Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Waterstone Financial, Inc. ( WSBF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WSBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.99, the dividend yield is 2.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSBF was $16.99, representing a -4.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.70 and a 11.78% increase over the 52 week low of $15.20.

WSBF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). WSBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.1.

