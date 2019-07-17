WAT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $212.09, changing hands as low as $210.98 per share. Waters Corp. shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WAT's low point in its 52 week range is $167.935 per share, with $255.21 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $212.84.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »