Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Waste Management, Inc. ( WM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.512 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $119.53, the dividend yield is 1.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WM was $119.53, representing a -0.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $120.58 and a 43.63% increase over the 52 week low of $83.22.

WM is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Republic Services, Inc. ( RSG ) and Waste Connections, Inc. ( WCN ). WM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.1. Zacks Investment Research reports WM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.02%, compared to an industry average of -3.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to WM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WM as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF ( VSMV )

Cambria Core Equity ETF ( CCOR )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II ( SPMV )

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF ( EVX )

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF ( RPG ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VSMV with an increase of 5.6% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WM at 2.88%.