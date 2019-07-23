Quantcast

Waste management firm GFL Environmental files for an estimated $1.5 billion US IPO

By Renaissance Capital,

Shutterstock photo

GFL Environmental, North America's fourth-largest waste management firm, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. However, the deal size is likely a placeholder for an IPO that could raise an estimated $1.5 billion.

The Vaughan, Canada-based company was founded in 2007 and booked $1.7 billion in historical sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It plans to dual list on an unnamed US exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange; it has not yet disclosed a proposed ticker symbol (RC ticker: GFL.RC). BMO Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets and Scotia Capital are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Waste management firm GFL Environmental files for an estimated $1.5 billion US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.

