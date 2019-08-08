Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Waste Connections, Inc. ( WCN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WCN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WCN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $90.93, the dividend yield is .7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WCN was $90.93, representing a -7.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $97.93 and a 29.38% increase over the 52 week low of $70.28.

WCN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Waste Management, Inc. ( WM ) and Republic Services, Inc. ( RSG ). WCN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.11. Zacks Investment Research reports WCN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.62%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WCN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WCN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WCN as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF ( EVX ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 8.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WCN at 9.46%.